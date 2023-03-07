Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears finished the month of February with a 7-3-2 record and headed into a three-game week to begin March. After their first home shutout loss of the season Thursday, the Solar Bears rallied for wins at home to Florida and on the road in South Carolina. Orlando now readies for two home games this week, as the South Division playoff race heats up.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 10 vs. Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday. March 12 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 3:00 p.m.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 28-23-6-1 (.543)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 8th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 48 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 25 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 38 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 136 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Luke McInnis - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, March 2 vs Adirondack: 0-3 L

The Solar Bears were shutout at home for the first time this season and for the only second time all year Thursday night, when they were blanked by the Adirondack Thunder in their only trip to Orlando. The Thunder were two-for-four on the power play and held the Solar Bears without a power play goal for just the second time in their previous 13 games.

Friday, March 3 vs Florida: 6-3 W

The Solar Bears locked up the season series against their in-state rivals Friday with a two-goal performance from rookie forward Paul Boutoussov in his Solar Bears debut. Defenseman Michael Brodzinski and Max Balinson each recorded two point nights and goaltender Jimmy Poreda earned his sixth win of the season and third against the Everblades.

Sunday, March 5 at South Carolina: 7-2 W

The Solar Bears put a halt to South Carolina's three-game home winning streak Sunday, with a 7-2 trouncing of the Stingrays. Jack LaFontaine made the start in goal and made 32 saves in the victory. Forwards Bennett MacArthur and Tristin Langan each recorded four point games. Matt Foget and Max Balinson tallied three-point nights. Ross Olsson set a new ECHL Solar Bears single-season record with his 12th power play goal of the season, passing Mickey Lang, who had 11 in the 2013-14 season.

BITES:

Ross Olsson scored his 12th power play goal of the season Sunday, setting a new ECHL Solar Bears single-season record. Olsson passed Mickey Lang, who scored 11 goals on the man advantage during the 2013-14 season.

The Solar Bears have scored at least one power play goal in 13 of their last 15 games (18/59, 30.5%)

Bennett MacArthur recorded a career-high, four points Sunday at South Carolina (1G-3A). MacArthur has 14 points in his last 10 games (5G-9A).

Tristin Langan regained the Solar Bears scoring lead Sunday with a season-high, four point game (2G-2A)

Michael Brodzinski leads all ECHL defenseman with 46 points (8G-38A)

The Solar Bears are 26-8-3-0 when scoring three or more goals this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 23 GP, 5-13-5, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 43 GP, 19-19-4, .910%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 63 GP, 10g-16a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 43 GP, 1g-7a

