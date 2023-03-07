ECHL Transactions - March 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 7, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Kansas City:

MacGregor Sinclair, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Austin Martinsen, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Xavier Parent, F assigned by Utica

Delete Leif Hertz, G placed on reserve

Delete Jeff Taylor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Atlanta:

Add Tyler Harmon, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jon Horrell, G added as EBUG

Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Sam Dove-McFalls, F recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Ontario

Add Brett Kemp, F assigned by Ontario

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Indy:

Add Zach Vinnell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Iowa:

Add Matt Hanewall, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kaden Pickering, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Pastujov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)

Kansas City:

Add John Stampohar, D signed contract, transferred from ATO

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Rapid City:

Add Blake Bennett, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D traded to Trois-Rivières

Reading:

Add Max Newton, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Tyler Heidt, D placed on reserve

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Savannah:

Add Jack Jeffers, F signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Austin Magera, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add T.J. Hensick, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Joseph Nardi, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jack Flaman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Francis Marotte, G loaned to Belleville

Delete Jason Horvath, D traded to Rapid City

Wheeling:

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

