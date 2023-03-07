ECHL Transactions - March 7
March 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 7, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Kansas City:
MacGregor Sinclair, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Austin Martinsen, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Xavier Parent, F assigned by Utica
Delete Leif Hertz, G placed on reserve
Delete Jeff Taylor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Atlanta:
Add Tyler Harmon, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jon Horrell, G added as EBUG
Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Sam Dove-McFalls, F recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Ontario
Add Brett Kemp, F assigned by Ontario
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Indy:
Add Zach Vinnell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Iowa:
Add Matt Hanewall, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kaden Pickering, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Pastujov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)
Kansas City:
Add John Stampohar, D signed contract, transferred from ATO
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Rapid City:
Add Blake Bennett, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D traded to Trois-Rivières
Reading:
Add Max Newton, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Tyler Heidt, D placed on reserve
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Savannah:
Add Jack Jeffers, F signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Austin Magera, F signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add T.J. Hensick, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Joseph Nardi, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)
Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Trois-Rivières:
Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jack Flaman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Francis Marotte, G loaned to Belleville
Delete Jason Horvath, D traded to Rapid City
Wheeling:
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
