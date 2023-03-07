Rush Sign Rookie Forward Blake Bennett

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Tuesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that the team has signed rookie forward Blake Bennett.

Bennett recently completed his senior season at American International College, where he scored 22 goals to go with 13 assists during the 2022-23 campaign. He has led AIC in goals and points in each of the last two seasons. This was Bennett's second consecutive season of at least 20 goals; he notched 20 goals and 14 assists during the 2021-22 season.

The Rush return to Rapid City this week for the first of six consecutive games on home ice. The first of those games is on Thursday and it's a Thirsty Thursday, featuring 16-ounce domestic beer and seltzer cans for just $3.50 as long as alcohol is sold. Puck drop against the Wichita Thunder is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

