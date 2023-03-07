TJ Hensick Returns to the Fish

March 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Former Toledo Walleye captain and powerhouse forward TJ Hensick has signed with the team for the remainder of the season.

Hensick rejoins the Walleye with whom he has had immense success since the 2018-19 season. The 37-year-old has averaged a point-per-game (1.14) over his Toledo Walleye career with 192 points (55G, 137A) in 169 career regular season games. His 192 points rank third all-time in Walleye history while he sits second with 137 assists.

The native of Howell, Michigan was voted to represent Toledo in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic and finished last year as a member of the ECHL First Team. Hensick put up 78 points last year (22G, 56A) in 65 games played. TJ also picked up another 28 points (10G, 18A) over 21 playoff contests last season, helping the Walleye reach the Kelly Cup Finals.

Hensick's playing career has spanned 965 total professional games since his pro debut in 2007. In that time, he has collected 243 goals, 590 assists, and 833 points. In his career, Hensick has skated in 653 games at the AHL level since turning pro in 2007 with an outstanding 588 points (172G, 416A) while making the AHL All-Star Game four times.

His NHL career began in his first pro season when he skated in 31 contests for Colorado with six goals and five assists. In 2008-09, Hensick skated in 61 games for the Avalanche with 17 assists and 21 points. Thirteen more games went on his total in 2010-11 with the St. Louis Blues. In total, he has played in 112 games at the NHL level with 12 goals, 26 assists, 38 points, and 18 penalty minutes.

Hensick spent four years at University of Michigan that saw the 5'10", 190-pound forward skate in 164 contests with an amazing 222 points (75G, 147A) for a 1.35 point-per-game average. One of his best college seasons came as a sophomore in the 2004-05 season with 55 points (23G, 32A), while helping the Wolverines become NCAA champions. As a senior, Hensick dominated the college ranks with 66 points (23G, 46A) over just 41 games finishing as a Hobey Baker Award Finalist. The 69 points and 46 assists in 2006-07 led all NCAA players.

