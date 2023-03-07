Andrew Peski Loaned to Calgary Wranglers

PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Andrew Peski has been loaned to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League, the Mariners announced on Tuesday. Peski will join his second AHL team this season, playing previously with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Peski will turn 26 years on this coming Saturday and is in his third professional season. He first came to the Mariners while on a Providence contract last year and signed an ECHL deal with Maine over the summer. This season, he has ten assists in 35 games with the Mariners. Last season, he played in 44 games for Maine, scoring four goals and adding 12 assists. He also played in all six games of their playoff run.

The Orleans, Ontario native was loaned to Springfield in late December, and appeared in five games for the Thunderbirds between December 30th and January 20th, with no points and four penalty minutes. He played 15 prior AHL games for Providence between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The Mariners have a road game on Wednesday at Adirondack before hosting the Norfolk Admirals on Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, it's "Game Night," featuring a Mariners trading card giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light drafts until the start of the 2nd period. Game time is 7:15 PM. Saturday is a "Portland Sea Dogs Crossover," with specialty jerseys inspired by Portland's double-A baseball team, which will be available via auction. Puck drops at 6 PM and only limited tickets are available. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

