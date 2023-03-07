Trent Miner Recalled to Colorado

March 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Miner is in his second full season as a professional. He holds the Grizzlies all-time record with 9 shutouts, including 2 in the 2022-2023 season. This season Miner has a record of 10-12-2 with a 3.10 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

The Utah Grizzlies will host the Kansas City Mavericks for a 3 game series on March 10-11 at 7:10 pm and March 12 at 3:10 pm. The Stanley Cup will be at Maverik Center on Saturday, March 11th. Saturday is affiliate night as the Grizzlies honor their NHL affiliate, the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.