Stingrays Sign Forward Austin Magera

March 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that they have signed forward Austin Magera following the completion of his collegiate career at Sacred Heart University.

"It's a really exciting opportunity," said Magera. "Coach Brenden Kotyk sounded as excited to have me as I felt to join the team. After talking with him about the team and organization, I knew that I could easily find a new home in South Carolina."

Magera, 24, played the last five seasons with the Pioneers, recording 116 points on 47 goals and 69 assists in 154 games. This year, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound forward tallied 28 points on eight goals and 20 assists and helped the Pioneers to a third-place finish in the Atlantic Hockey standings. During his freshman year at SHU, Magera led the team with 27 points and 14 goals scored, resulting in a spot on the AHA All-Rookie Team and on the AHA Third All-Conference Team.

"Growing up in Georgia, I always dreamt of going back to the south to play professionally after college. This really is a dream come true for me," said Magera.

Prior to attending Sacred Heart, the native of Suwanee, GA played two years at Lawrence Academy before making his way to the USHL where he appeared in 41 games with the Chicago Steel and Lincoln Stars, accumulating 14 points on six goals and eight assists.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, March 8th as they head to Estero, FL for the first of three games against the Florida Everblades beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.