Harmon Shines in Pro Debut, Atlanta Downs Greenville

March 7, 2023









Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Josh McKechney and Justin Hamonic and Atlanta Gladiators' Tyler Parks on game night

DULUTH, Ga. Cody Sylvester had a goal and an assist late in the game and Tyler Harmon made 30 saves in his professional debut, as the Atlanta Gladiators (29-23-5-1) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (31-17-7-0) by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Highlights from Atlanta's 2-1 victory.

First Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Derek Topatigh (ATL) - 1 goal

Third Star: Tyler Harmon (ATL) - 30 saves

Both teams headed to the first intermission tied 0-0 as both goaltenders stood tall, making key saves.

The score remained scoreless through forty minutes as neither team wanted to give an edge to their opponent.

Greenville broke the ice early in the third period as they converted on the power play to take the 1-0 lead. (1:54).

Just before the final five-minute mark of the period Atlanta tied the game 1-1 (14:32). Cody Sylvester sent a puck in deep, around the boards and the puck took a funny bounce out front to Derek Topatigh who made no mistake for his fifth goal of the season.

With just under three-minutes remaining in the game, the Gladiators struck once again - this time on the power play- to lead 2-1. Cody Sylvester wired home a pass from Billy Constantinou for his 28th goal of the year.

Tyler Harmon stopped 30 of 31 shots in a victorious debut for Atlanta, while Ryan Bednard made 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

