Harmon Shines in Pro Debut, Atlanta Downs Greenville
March 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Josh McKechney and Justin Hamonic and Atlanta Gladiators' Tyler Parks on game night
(Atlanta Gladiators)
DULUTH, Ga. Cody Sylvester had a goal and an assist late in the game and Tyler Harmon made 30 saves in his professional debut, as the Atlanta Gladiators (29-23-5-1) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (31-17-7-0) by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.
Highlights from Atlanta's 2-1 victory.
First Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Second Star: Derek Topatigh (ATL) - 1 goal
Third Star: Tyler Harmon (ATL) - 30 saves
Both teams headed to the first intermission tied 0-0 as both goaltenders stood tall, making key saves.
The score remained scoreless through forty minutes as neither team wanted to give an edge to their opponent.
Greenville broke the ice early in the third period as they converted on the power play to take the 1-0 lead. (1:54).
Just before the final five-minute mark of the period Atlanta tied the game 1-1 (14:32). Cody Sylvester sent a puck in deep, around the boards and the puck took a funny bounce out front to Derek Topatigh who made no mistake for his fifth goal of the season.
With just under three-minutes remaining in the game, the Gladiators struck once again - this time on the power play- to lead 2-1. Cody Sylvester wired home a pass from Billy Constantinou for his 28th goal of the year.
Tyler Harmon stopped 30 of 31 shots in a victorious debut for Atlanta, while Ryan Bednard made 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Josh McKechney and Justin Hamonic and Atlanta Gladiators' Tyler Parks on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 7, 2023
- Harmon Shines in Pro Debut, Atlanta Downs Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Return Defenseman Bjørgvik-Holm to Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gladiators Score Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Drop 2-1 to Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - March 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Sign Rookie Forward Blake Bennett - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Welcome Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show to Amway Center - Orlando Solar Bears
- TJ Hensick Returns to the Fish - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Acquire Jason Horvath from Trois-Rivieres - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Sign Forward Austin Magera - South Carolina Stingrays
- Andrew Peski Loaned to Calgary Wranglers - Maine Mariners
- Reading's Barratt Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Reign Re-Assign Brett Kemp and Justin Nachbaur to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Evan Barratt Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Reading Royals
- Trent Miner Recalled to Colorado - Utah Grizzlies
- Sebastian Cossa Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Cossa Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.