Gladiators Score Pair of Late Goals, Rabbits Drop 2-1 to Atlanta

DULUTH, GA - Two third period goals by the Atlanta Gladiators downed the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2-1 on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.

The penultimate meeting of the season between the Swamp Rabbits and the Gladiators began with Atlanta applying early pressure on the Greenville net. Thanks to a late-period power-play, the Swamp Rabbits overcame the shot deficit and took a 10-7 chance lead into the scoreless intermission.

In the second, Greenville was charged with a pair of penalties, but met the task and killed both to keep the game scoreless. Goaltender Ryan Bednard made a highlight-reel save on Atlanta's Mike Pelech to deny the Gladiator's the go-ahead goal late in the frame. Atlanta regained the advantage on the shot clock, outshooting the Rabbits 24-17 through 40 minutes.

The Swamp Rabbits found the icebreaking goal just 1:54 into the third period, as Tanner Eberle tucked his team-leading 23rd of the season into the Atlanta net. Later in the period, at 14:32, Derek Topatigh tied the game for Atlanta with his fifth of the season. A late power-play opportunity for the Gladiators led to the game-winning goal by Cody Sylvester at 17:38, solidifying the 2-1 final.

With the loss the Swamp Rabbits fall to 31-17-7-0 while the Gladiators improve to 29-23-5-1.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night for a 7:05 pm.m meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen.

Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

