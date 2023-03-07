Evan Barratt Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday that forward Evan Barratt has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 27-March 5. This is the first time Barratt has earned the weekly honor in his ECHL career.

"It's always nice when you get recognized for your hard work, but it's not possible without a lot of really good plays from my teammates," Barratt said.

Barratt scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in three games against Trois-Rivières last week.

The 24-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 7-5 win on Friday, notched his first professional career hat-trick and added an assist in a 5-1 victory on Saturday, and scored a pair of goals in a 6-4 loss on Sunday.

Barratt became the 49th player in franchise history to record three goals in a game on Saturday and registered the first hat-trick of the season for a Royals skater. Barratt previously recorded a hat-trick in his sophomore season (2018-19) at Penn State University (NCAA) against the University of Michigan on November 17, 2018.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Philadelphia, Barratt has posted 25 points (11 G, 14 A) in 28 games with the Royals this season while adding one assist in two games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

A native of Bristol, Pennsylvania, Barratt has totaled 43 points (19 G, 24 A) in 94 career AHL games with Rockford and Lehigh Valley.

Prior to turning pro, Barratt posted 95 points (39g-56a) in 98 career games at Penn State University and 41 points (16g-25a) in 61 career games in the United States Hockey League with the U.S. National Under-17 and Under-18 Teams.

On behalf of Evan Barratt, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

