Reign Re-Assign Brett Kemp and Justin Nachbaur to Greenville
March 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have announce multiple transactions with the Swamp Rabbits, re-assigning forwards Brett Kemp and Justin Nachbaur to Greenville.
Kemp, 22, returns to Greenville after his second call-up to the AHL this season. With the Swamp Rabbits, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native has recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) during his second season.
Nachbaur, 22, re-joins the Swamp Rabbits after a second promotion to Ontario that saw the Cross Lake, Manitoba native appear in a pair of games last week. In Greenville, Nachbaur has posted nine points (4g, 5a) in 27 games and leads the ECHL with 10 fighting majors.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to Duluth, GA and to Gas South Arena, tonight, for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators amidst a tight playoff race.
Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.
