Sebastian Cossa Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Sebastian Cossa is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for February 27 - March 5.

Cossa went 2-0-0 with a 1-0 shutout win over Wheeling on March 5, posting a 0.50 goals against average and .982 save percentage in his two appearances last week. The 20-year-old collected 32 saves in Toledo's 4-1 win over Iowa Saturday while stopping all 23 shots he faced on Sunday. Cossa has won seven straight starts while allowing just six goals in that stretch. He is currently tied for the ECHL league lead with four shutouts while sitting in a tie for third with 20 wins, seventh with a 2.50 GAA and 14th with a .911 SVP.

This is the first pro season for Cossa after being drafted by Detroit in the first round (#15 overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had a record of 71-16-7 in three seasons with Edmonton of the WHL in his junior career. Cossa posted a career 2.28 GAA and .913 SVP in the WHL. He was a member of Team Canada's gold medal-winning team at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

