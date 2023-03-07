Toledo's Cossa Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa(Toledo Walleye)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Sebastian Cossa of the Toledo Walleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 27-March 5.

Cossa went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .982 in two appearances last week.

The 20-year-old made 32 saves in a 4-1 win against Iowa on Saturday and stopped all 23 shots in a 1-0 victory over Wheeling on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Detroit, Cossa is tied for the ECHL lead with four shutouts, is tied for third with 20 wins, is seventh with a 2.50 goals-against average and is 14th with a .911 save percentage. He has also appeared in three American Hockey League games this season with Grand Rapids.

Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Cossa appeared in 98 career games with Edmonton in the Western Hockey League where he went 71-16-7 with 14 shutouts, a 2.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.

Also Nominated: Parker Gahagen (Jacksonville), Dillon Kelley (Kansas City) and Tommy Nappier (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.