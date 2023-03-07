ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 7, 2023







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Adirondack's Shawn Wellar has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #748, Adirondack at Jacksonville, on March 4.

Wellar is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 7:43 of the second period.

Wellar will miss Adirondack's game vs. Maine on March 8.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

