K-Wings Return Defenseman Bjørgvik-Holm to Monsters

March 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have recalled defenseman Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm from the K-Wings.

Bjørgvik-Holm, 20, scored one goal with three assists in 19 games played for Kalamazoo this season. With the Monsters, Bjørgvik-Holm has recorded two assists and six penalty minutes in 25 games played for Cleveland in 2022-23.

The Oslo, Norway native played two seasons in the OHL with Mississauga after a highly successful junior career in Norway, including winning the Norway U18 Gold Medal with Manglerud in 2016-17 and the Silver Medal the following year. Bjørgvik Holm was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 5th Round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The K-Wings get set for a matchup Friday versus the Toledo Walleye (35-15-4-2) at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's also a $3 Friday! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas and hot dogs for just three bucks. Get your tickets HERE.

It's March, which means it's almost time for THE biggest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Kalamazoo, the K-Wings' 39th annual 'Green Ice' game! Secure your seats HERE, because Wings Event Center is filling up fast for the grandaddy of all Painted Ice games. Stay post-game for the player-worn jersey auction, and it's also $3 Friday, so enjoy $3 beers, sodas and hot dogs while watching your K-Wings face the Fort Wayne Komets.

