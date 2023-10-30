Royals Sign 6'6" Defenseman Dilan Peters
October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced today that they signed defenseman Dilan Peters a standard player contract (SPC).
Peters, 22, opened the 2023-24 season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Birmingham Bulls. Across four games, the 6'6", 220-pound blue liner registered a +3 rating and two penalty minutes.
The Sarnia, Ontario, Canada native is in his second professional season. In the 2022-23 season, Peters recorded three points (3a) in 20 games with the Wheeling Nailers and played seven games with the Newfoundland Growlers. He recorded an assist for his first professional career point in Wheeling's 4-3 overtime win over the Norfolk Admirals on February 10, 2023.
Prior to his professional career, Peters played in the U Sports for Lakehead University in the 2021-22. His physical play style collected 65 penalty minutes in 12 games. Prior to that, Peters played two seasons of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Shreveport Mudbugs and St. Cloud Norsemen. Peters finished tied for eighth on the Mudbugs with a +13 rating during the 2019-20 season, and also ranked sixth with 82 penalty minutes. Dilan joins 6'6" forward Spencer Kennedy as the tallest players on Reading's roster.
The Royals hit the road for a weekend trip against the Toledo Walleye on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. The team heads off to Wheeling, VA for a two-game series on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday at 4:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, VA.
The Royals will return home next Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. to host the Norfolk Admirals. The home game will feature a Wild Wednesday promotional game with $2 beer and tickets starting at $6.10 in the Orange Zone.
To order your tickets to the promotional game, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 30, 2023
- Royals Sign 6'6" Defenseman Dilan Peters - Reading Royals
- Thunder Weekly, October 30, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 30 - ECHL
- Komets Take Down Nailers for First Home Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jalen Smereck Named ECHL Player of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Smereck Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thomas Milic Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk's Milic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for Military Night, November 4th - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks 5-0 for First Time Since 2013, Will Host a Pair of Fun Games Soon - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 2 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Battles in 1st Slate, Ready for Home Pair and Military Appreciation - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL, Solar Bears Announce Game Date and Time Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Announce Game Date Change: March 9 Contest Moved to February 14 - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 30, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals to Hold Youth Hockey Clinics in November - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Sign 6'6" Defenseman Dilan Peters
- Royals to Hold Youth Hockey Clinics in November
- Paliani Nets Game-Winner in Final Minute for Royals First Win of Season
- Royals Host Lions for Spooky Sunday Showdown
- Maier Saves 45, Royals Fall in Shootout to Lions in Home Opener