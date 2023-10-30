Royals Sign 6'6" Defenseman Dilan Peters

October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced today that they signed defenseman Dilan Peters a standard player contract (SPC).

Peters, 22, opened the 2023-24 season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Birmingham Bulls. Across four games, the 6'6", 220-pound blue liner registered a +3 rating and two penalty minutes.

The Sarnia, Ontario, Canada native is in his second professional season. In the 2022-23 season, Peters recorded three points (3a) in 20 games with the Wheeling Nailers and played seven games with the Newfoundland Growlers. He recorded an assist for his first professional career point in Wheeling's 4-3 overtime win over the Norfolk Admirals on February 10, 2023.

Prior to his professional career, Peters played in the U Sports for Lakehead University in the 2021-22. His physical play style collected 65 penalty minutes in 12 games. Prior to that, Peters played two seasons of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Shreveport Mudbugs and St. Cloud Norsemen. Peters finished tied for eighth on the Mudbugs with a +13 rating during the 2019-20 season, and also ranked sixth with 82 penalty minutes. Dilan joins 6'6" forward Spencer Kennedy as the tallest players on Reading's roster.

The Royals hit the road for a weekend trip against the Toledo Walleye on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. The team heads off to Wheeling, VA for a two-game series on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday at 4:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, VA.

The Royals will return home next Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. to host the Norfolk Admirals. The home game will feature a Wild Wednesday promotional game with $2 beer and tickets starting at $6.10 in the Orange Zone.

To order your tickets to the promotional game, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.