Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 2

Worcester Railers battle the Norfolk Admirals

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the second week of the 2023-24 season. Worcester faced off against the Norfolk Admirals three timeswith each game being played on the road. The Railers lost to the Admirals 5-2 on Wednesday, won 4-1 on Friday, then fell 4-0 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, October 25 at Norfolk Admirals | 5-2 L

The Admirals got on the board first after Thomas Caron (1-0-1) scored his first of the season. Zach White (1-0-1) notched his first as a Railer after beating an icing call and tied the game 1-1. Norfolk struck back with four unanswered goals, grabbing a 5-1 lead. Keeghan Howdeshell (1-0-1) tipped in a shot from Blade Jenkins on the power play for his first in a Railers jersey to give the game its final score of 5-2.

Friday October 27 at Norfolk Admirals | 4-1 W

Norfolk struck first when Justin Young (1-0-1) got his second in two games against Worcester. Four straight goals from Ashton Calder (1-1-2), Adam Goodsir (1-0-1), Jake Pivonka (1-0-1) and Blade Jenkins (1-0-1) helped Worcester to their second win of the season, coming out on top 4-1.

Sunday October 29 at Norfolk Admirals | 4-0 L

Norfolk attacked first with a goal from Stepan Timofeyev (2-1-3), his first of the season at 3:43 in the first period. Shots favored Worcester 13-12. Continuing momentum in the second period Andrew McLean (1-0-1) scored his second goal of the season at 9:30. Shots favored Norfolk 13-5. Norfolk added a third goal at 4:51 of the third period by Griffin Mendel (1-0-1). At 11:36 of the third period Norfolk scored their final goal by Stepan Timofeyev, his second of the game.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 4 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Keeghan Howdeshell recorded his 100th career professional point on a power play goal in Wednesday night's game against the Admirals.

Adam Goodsir scored his first professional goal in Friday night's win.

Tristan Lennox picked up his first professional win on Friday night, making 19 saves on 20 shots.

Blade Jenkins held a team-high four-game point streak (1-4-5) going into Sunday afternoon's game.

Zach White scored his first goal as a Railer on Wednesday night.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 2-3-0-0 on the season.

The Railers scored power play goals in consecutive games for the first time this season on Wednesday and Friday.

The Railers outshot the Admirals 36-18 in the second period across all three games.

Friday's 4-1 win was the first comeback win of the season for the Railers.

Worcester is 2-0-0-0 when leading after two periods this season.

