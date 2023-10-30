Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), picked up a pair of road victories this past weekend in Utah and will now hosts the Wichita Thunder this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena with all games starting at 7:10 p.m. Click HERE to get your tickets.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 1 vs. Wichita | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Wichita | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Wichita | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 27 Idaho (5) at Utah (4) Highlights

The Steelheads never trailed in the game and received goals from five different skaters; Keaton Mastrodonato, A.J. White, Jack Becker, Willie Knierim, and Mark Rassell. Cody Haiskanen tallied a career high four assists while Dylan Wells made 24 saves on 28 shots in between the crease.

Saturday, Oct. 28 Idaho (4) at Utah (1) Highlights

Bryan Thomson recorded his first professional victory making 32 saves on 33 shots including 26 in the final 40 minutes of play. Mark Rassell scored for his third straight game adding two goals while Zane Franklin scored his first of the year and Wade Murphy added his second goal of the season while firing a career high eight shots on goal. Matt Register tallied two assists and finished with a game high plus three rating.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

Kansas City Mavericks (5-0-0-0, 10pts)

Idaho Steelheads (3-1-0-0, 6pts)

Wichita Thunder (3-3-0-0, 6pts)

Rapid City Rush (2-1-1-0, 5pts)

Utah Grizzlies (2-2-0-0, 4pts)

Tulsa Oilers (1-3-0-0, 2pts)

Allen Americans (1-3-0-0, 2pts)

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

12X - Utah Grizzlies (7 home, 5 away)

14X - Rapid City Rush (6 home, 6 away)

10X - Allen Americans (7 home, 3 away)

9X - Tulsa Oilers (3 home, 6 away)

6X - Kansas City Mavericks (3 home, 3 away)

6X - Newfoundland Growlers (3 home, 3 away)

3X - Wichita Thunder (3 home)

3X - Reading Royals (3 home)

3X - Wheeling Nailers (3 away)

3X - Trois-Rivières Lions (3 away)

RECENT INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

October 27: A.J. White scored his 87th goal as a Steelhead tying Mark Derlago for second all-time in franchise history.

Colton Kehler played in his 150th professional game.

UPCOMING INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

#6 Wade Murphy is two points shy of 100 career ECHL points.

#18 A.J. White is one goal shy of taking sole possession of second all-time in goals in

franchise history.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#3 Nick Canade tallied his first point of the season with an assist on Saturday.

#6 Wade Murphy has points in three of four games (2-2-4).

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato is tied for fourth amongst ECHL rookie skaters in scoring (2-4-6).

He has a goal/point in two of his last three games.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has points in two of last three games (1-2-3).

#18 A.J. White has a four-game point streak (1-3-4).

#24 Seamus Donohue has an assist in two of last three games.

#27 Jack Becker has a goal/point in two of last three games (2-1-3).

#29 Willie Knierim has a point/goal in two of last three games (1-1-2).

#34 Colton Kehler has a three-game point streak (2-2-4).

#43 Matt Register has an assist in two of last three games (0-3-3).

#47 Patrick Kudla has an assist in two of last three games (0-3-3). He is tied for second in the league at (+6).

#61 Zane Franklin has a point in two straight games (1-1-2).

#92 Mark Rassell has a three-game goal/point streak (4-2-6).

TEAM NOTES

SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS

The Steelheads rank second in the league in shots for per game (40) having recorded 40 or more shots in three of three of their first four games. Idaho is averaging the second fewest shots against per game (27).

GOAL SCORING

Idaho ranks fifth in the league in goals for (4.75) having scored 19 through their first four games.

12 different skaters have scored a goal while 19 have registered a point this season.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mark Rassell (4)

Assists: Cody Haiskanen, Keaton Mastrodonato (4)

Points: Mark Rassell, Keaton Mastrodonato (4)

Plus/Minus: Patrick Kudla (+6)

PIMs: Matt Register (8)

PPGs: Mark Rassell (4)

GWGs: Mark Rassell (2)

Shots: Wade Murphy (18)

Wins: Dylan Wells (2)

GAA: Bryan Thomson (3.04)

SV%: Dylan Wells (.839)

