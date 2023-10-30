Everblades Announce Game Date Change: March 9 Contest Moved to February 14
October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades announced today that their home regular season game against the Orlando Solar Bears has been moved from Saturday, March 9 to Wednesday, February 14 at Hertz Arena.
Tickets that have the original game date of March 9 will be honored on the new game date of Feb. 14. If you are a 365 Member and you have tickets for the Saturday, March 9 game, please use that specific ticket for the Wednesday, Feb. 14 game.
For ticket information, please contact the Florida Everblades at (239) 948-7825 OR info@floridaeverblades.com. For Ticketmaster Buyers: please contact Ticketmaster directly at www.ticketmaster.com.
