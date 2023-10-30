ECHL Transactions - October 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 30, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Mark Zhukov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Florida:

Delete Kamerin Nault, F traded to Iowa

Greenville:

Delete Wyatte Wylie, D recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve

Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Iowa:

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from reserve

Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Providence by Boston

Reading:

Add Dilan Peters, D signed contract, added to active roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Parker Saretsky, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete William Lemay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)

Delete Nicolas Guay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)

Delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval

Delete Nolan Yaremko, F recalled by Laval

Utah:

Delete Gianni Fairbrother, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) [10/29]

Delete Ryan Sandelin, F recalled by Colorado (AHL) [10/29]

