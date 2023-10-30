ECHL Transactions - October 30
October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 30, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
Mark Zhukov, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Florida:
Delete Kamerin Nault, F traded to Iowa
Greenville:
Delete Wyatte Wylie, D recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned by Manitoba
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve
Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Iowa:
Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from reserve
Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Providence by Boston
Reading:
Add Dilan Peters, D signed contract, added to active roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Parker Saretsky, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete William Lemay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)
Delete Nicolas Guay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)
Delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval
Delete Nolan Yaremko, F recalled by Laval
Utah:
Delete Gianni Fairbrother, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) [10/29]
Delete Ryan Sandelin, F recalled by Colorado (AHL) [10/29]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 30, 2023
- Thunder Weekly, October 30, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 30 - ECHL
- Komets Take Down Nailers for First Home Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jalen Smereck Named ECHL Player of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Smereck Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thomas Milic Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk's Milic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for Military Night, November 4th - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks 5-0 for First Time Since 2013, Will Host a Pair of Fun Games Soon - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 2 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Battles in 1st Slate, Ready for Home Pair and Military Appreciation - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL, Solar Bears Announce Game Date and Time Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Announce Game Date Change: March 9 Contest Moved to February 14 - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 30, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals to Hold Youth Hockey Clinics in November - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.