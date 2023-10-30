Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears came up empty this week, dropping two home games to the Florida Everblades on Thursday and the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday. Now, Orlando hits the road for three straight in Estero against the Everblades.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, November 1 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 3 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 1-2-0-1 (.375)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 1-2-0-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 8th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Steve Jandric - 5 points

MOST GOALS: Steve Jandric - 4 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Luchuk, Newell- 4 assists

PIM LEADER: Jandric, Hoelscher - 5 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Chris Harpur - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, October 26 vs. Florida: 1-2 L

Everblades goaltender Evan Cormier stymied the Solar Bears offense, stopping 43 of 44 Orlando shots. Steve Jandric continued his torrid start with his fourth goal of the season. Florida's Sean Josling scored a goal and assisted on the game-winning goal from Logan Lambdin in the third period.

Friday, October 27 vs. Jacksonville: 1-4 L

Orlando's high-powered offense was shut down for a second straight night, this time by former Solar Bear goaltender Joe Murdaca, who made 33 saves in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Icemen. Anthony Petruzzelli and Riley Fiddler-Schultz each recorded two point nights, while Damien Giroux netted the game-winning goal on a power play tally in the first period. Tyler Bird provided the Solar Bears offense, scoring his first goal of the season. Brandon Halverson came in to the game in the second period and stopped all 13 shots he faced.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears TODAY, Monday, Oct. 30 at VyStar Credit Union's Sanford Branch! Sign up for a card and get a FREE replica jersey!

Where: 251 W First St Sanford, FL 32771

When: 1:45-2:45pm

BITES:

Brayden Low appeared in his 300th ECHL game Friday night against Jacksonville.

Steve Jandric is tied for second in goal scoring in the ECHL (4).

The Solar Bears have scored just two goals on their last 78 shots on goal, after scoring six goals on 28 shots on Oct. 21 at South Carolina.

Tyler Bird recorded his first goal of the season on Friday night and 56th in his career as a Solar Bear. He is 20 goals away from tying the all-time record. (Tristan Langan, 76)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 3 GP, 1-1-0, .889%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 5 GP, 2-2-1, .890%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 6 GP, 1g-0a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 8 GP, 0g-0a

