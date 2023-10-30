Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for Military Night, November 4th

Florida Everblades Military Night

ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades will host their annual Military Night on Saturday, November 4th presented by the National Coalition for Patriots, and are seeking photo submissions of active military personnel and veterans for the game.

As part of Military Night, the Everblades will play a special tribute video to the United States Armed Forces during one of the intermissions that will include photos of Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force personnel submitted by fans.

Photo submissions should be emailed to frontdesk@floridaeverblades.com and should include the name of the person(s) in the photo, the branch of the individual, and their highest rank held. Fans are welcome to submit multiple photos.

All photos should be as clear as possible and should not be a photo of a photo. If a digital file of a photo is not available, fans should scan the photo and email it. The largest possible file size is preferred.

Photos should be in a .jpeg, .png or PDF file format and should be submitted by Thursday, Nov. 2nd at 12:00 p.m.

The Blades will wear specialty military-themed jerseys on Saturday, Nov. 4th. These jerseys will be auctioned off through the DASH Auction app with proceeds going to the National Coalition for Patriots. There will be a moment to recognize military members, both active and retired.

The Everblades will play host to the Orlando Solar Bears on Military Night. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4th. Enjoy free Live Music from outside Hertz Arena before the game from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

For any questions related to photo submissions for Military Night, please contact Liz Marquess at frontdesk@floridaeverblades.com or call 239-948-7825 ext. 1212.

