Norfolk's Milic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Thomas Milic of the Norfolk Admirals is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 23-29.
Milic went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .959 in two appearances against Worcester.
The 20-year-old made 25 saves in a 5-2 win on Wednesday and stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory on Sunday.
Under contract to Manitoba of the American Hockey League, Milic is 2-0-1 in three appearances with the Admirals this season while ranking fifth in the ECHL with a 1.29 goals-against average and sixth with a .944 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Milic appeared in 91 career games with Seattle of the Western Hockey League going 60-23-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.
Images from this story
|
Norfolk Admirals goaltender Thomas Milic
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 30, 2023
- Thomas Milic Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk's Milic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for Military Night, November 4th - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks 5-0 for First Time Since 2013, Will Host a Pair of Fun Games Soon - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 2 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Battles in 1st Slate, Ready for Home Pair and Military Appreciation - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL, Solar Bears Announce Game Date and Time Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Announce Game Date Change: March 9 Contest Moved to February 14 - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 30, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals to Hold Youth Hockey Clinics in November - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.