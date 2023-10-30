Norfolk's Milic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Norfolk Admirals goaltender Thomas Milic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Thomas Milic of the Norfolk Admirals is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 23-29.

Milic went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .959 in two appearances against Worcester.

The 20-year-old made 25 saves in a 5-2 win on Wednesday and stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Under contract to Manitoba of the American Hockey League, Milic is 2-0-1 in three appearances with the Admirals this season while ranking fifth in the ECHL with a 1.29 goals-against average and sixth with a .944 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Milic appeared in 91 career games with Seattle of the Western Hockey League going 60-23-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

