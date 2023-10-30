Jalen Smereck Named ECHL Player of the Week

Cincinnati Cyclones' defenseman Jalen Smereck is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 23-29. Smereck dished out 10 assists in three games last week.

The 26-year-old had three assists in a 5-4 loss at Wichita on Friday, picked up four assists in a 7-4 win at Tulsa on Saturday and added three assists in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Smereck's 10 assists this season lead the league while his 10 points are tied for the league lead.

Smereck has totaled 108 points (19g-89a) in 116 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Rapid City, Norfolk and Fort Wayne while adding 16 points (4g-12a) in 77 career games in the American Hockey League with San Jose and Tucson.

Prior to turning pro, Smereck recorded 104 points (24g-80a) in 169 career Ontario Hockey League games with Oshawa and Flint.

On behalf of Jalen Smereck, a case of pucks will be donated to a Cincinnati youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Next up, Cincinnati returns home to Heritage Bank Center for two games against the Iowa Heartlanders. Friday November 3rd at 7:30pm ET is "Shutout the Hate" night. The players will sport specialty 'Shutout the Hate' jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. On Saturday November 4th at 7:30pm ET, its 'World Record Night.' Help the Cyclones break some world records from the stands in downtown Cincinnati.

