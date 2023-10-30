Komets Take Down Nailers for First Home Win
October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - After falling to Toledo on Friday, the Komets bounced back with their first home win on Saturday against Wheeling. The team hits the road next week before returning home on Friday, November 10, versus the Toledo Walleye at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Last week's results
Fri. 10/27 vs Toledo FW 2 - TOL 9 L
Sat. 10/28 vs Wheeling FW 7 - WHL 3 W
About last week - After Cam Wright scored at 4:25 of the first period Friday night, the Komets would not see the lead again. Eight different Walleye scored in the 9-2 loss to Toledo. Matt Wedman picked up the other Komet goal at 9:21 of the first period. Goaltender Francois Brassard surrendered all nine goals on 40 shots. Toledo went three of eight on the power play.
On Saturday, the Komets picked up their first home win of the season against the Wheeling Nailers. Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan scored the first goal at 13:59 of the first period before Cam Wright rattled off three straight goals for the natural hat trick. The Komets took a 4-0 lead into the third period. Xavier Cormier was penalized for slashing 15 seconds into the period, which led to Nailers Justin Addamo getting the Wheeling on board at :38. After the power play goal, Adams-Moisan notched his second of the game at 6:04, followed by tallies from Alexis D'Aoust and Darian Kielb to make the game 7-1 late in the third. The Nailers netted two late power-play goals to make the final score 7-3. Goaltender Tyler Parks got the win, making 31 saves. Forwards Carl Bergland and Xavier Cormier both finished the contest with three assists.
Komet streaks-
Points: 2 games, Wright (4g), Cormier (4a)
Goals: 2 games, Wright (4g)
Assists: 2 games, Cormier (4a)
Home Points: 2 games, Wright (4g), Cormier (4a)
Home Goals: 2 games, (4g)
Home Assists: 2 games, Cormier (4a)
Komet leaders-
Points: Wright, D'Aoust (5pt)
Goals: Wright (4g)
Assists: Cormier (4a)
Power Play Goals: D'Aoust, Wright, Kielb (1g)
Game Winning Goals: Wedman, Wright (1g)
Shots: Corcoran (17)
PIM: Szydlowski (17)
Plus/Minus: Bernard, Cormier, Volcan (+3)
Home Points: Wright (5pt)
Home Goals: Wright (4g)
Home Assists: Cormier (4a)
Road Points: D'Aoust, Linden (2pt)
Road Goals: Adams-Moisan, Wedman Volcan, Linden (1g)
Road Assists: D'Aoust (2)
Goaltenders
Appearances: 2, Brassard, Parks
Wins: 1, Brassard, Parks
Saves: 58, Brassard
Goals against Avg: 3.13, Parks
Save percentage: .889, Parks
Special K's-Last week, the Komets had 13 power plays and scored twice, while giving five goals on 15 total short-handed situations.
Next week - The Komets host Toledo on Friday starting at 8:00 p.m.
Icing the puck - The Komets are averaging 8,125 fans per game. The last time the Komets gave up nine goals at home was January 16, 2019, in a 10-8 loss to Kalamazoo. Tyler Parks picked up the first assist from a Komet goaltender this season during the win versus Wheeling on Saturday. The Komets have yet to have a goaltender be credited with an assist on the road since P.J. Musico on January 22, 2017, at Brampton. Cam Wright scored a hat trick, and Morgan Adams-Moisan had two during Saturday's win. The last time two Komets scored a hat trick in the same game was December 17, 2004, versus Richmond (Venedam, Goodwin). Shawn Szydlowski passed Barry Scully for 13th on the Komets' all-time scoring list. Szydlowski now has 490 points as a Komet. He is two points away from tying Hall of Famer Lionel Repka for 12th all-time.
Upcoming Promotions
Teddy Bear Toss Friday, November 10 -- Join the annual Teddy Bear Toss by bringing a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game. When the Komets score their first goal, fans throw them on the ice to be collected and donated to the Disorderly Bear Den and the Lutheran Children's Hospital.
Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.
See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster Interview Zoom link
Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.
Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
