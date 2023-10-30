Mavericks 5-0 for First Time Since 2013, Will Host a Pair of Fun Games Soon

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After securing three wins this past week, the Kansas City Mavericks are off to their first 5-0 start in a decade.

The Mavericks picked up victories over Wichita and Rapid City last week and are one of four undefeated teams in the ECHL - and the only undefeated team in the Western Conference.

Kansas City returns to Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday to host a fun Halloween Night game. Prior to the 7:05 puck drop, more than 20 local vendors will pack the concourse for kids in costume to get out of the cold weather and trick-or-treat prior to game time. Throughout the game, the Mavericks will host a costume contest for all fans dressed for the occasion with the winner going home with a special Mavericks prize.

Additionally, the Mavericks will wear specialty Snoopy and Peanuts-themed Halloween jerseys (photo attached) for Tuesday night's game.

Following two games on Friday and Saturday at home, the Mavericks will then host their annual Kids Day Game on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 AM.

More than 4,000 students from around the metro area will pack Cable Dahmer Arena at 10:30 AM for a city-wide field trip to a Mavericks game. The Mavericks are partnering with Science City and KSHB's meteorologists to provide fun and exciting educational elements to the students in attendance.

For Kids Day, the Mavericks are also providing more than 70 metro-area students the opportunity to use the Mavericks "sensory space" on the second level of Cable Dahmer Arena. Complete with calming elements and sensory activities for students to get away from the noise and action of a professional hockey game, the Mavericks have spared no expense in creating an inclusive environment for students of all abilities to enjoy the experience.

