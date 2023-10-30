ECHL, Solar Bears Announce Game Date and Time Change
October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL, Orlando Solar Bears, and Florida Everblades have announced a game date and time change to their 2023-24 regular season schedule.
ECHL game #790 originally scheduled for Saturday, March 9th, 2024 between the Orlando Solar Bears and the Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Solar Bears fans that have tickets for the original game date of March 9, will be honored on the new game date of February 14.
