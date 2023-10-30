ECHL, Solar Bears Announce Game Date and Time Change

October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL, Orlando Solar Bears, and Florida Everblades have announced a game date and time change to their 2023-24 regular season schedule.

ECHL game #790 originally scheduled for Saturday, March 9th, 2024 between the Orlando Solar Bears and the Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Solar Bears fans that have tickets for the original game date of March 9, will be honored on the new game date of February 14.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.