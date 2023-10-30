Cincinnati's Smereck Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cincinnati Cyclones' defenseman Jalen Smereck is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 23-29.

Smereck dished out 10 assists in three games last week.

The 26-year-old had three assists in a 5-4 loss at Wichita on Friday, picked up four assists in a 7-4 win at Tulsa on Saturday and added three assists in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Smereck's 10 assists this season lead the league while his 10 points are tied for the league lead.

Smereck has totaled 108 points (19g-89a) in 116 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Rapid City, Norfolk and Fort Wayne while adding 16 points (4g-12a) in 77 career games in the American Hockey League with San Jose and Tucson.

Prior to turning pro, Smereck recorded 104 points (24g-80a) in 169 career Ontario Hockey League games with Oshawa and Flint.

On behalf of Jalen Smereck, a case of pucks will be donated to a Cincinnati youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.