Cincinnati's Smereck Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cincinnati Cyclones' defenseman Jalen Smereck is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 23-29.
Smereck dished out 10 assists in three games last week.
The 26-year-old had three assists in a 5-4 loss at Wichita on Friday, picked up four assists in a 7-4 win at Tulsa on Saturday and added three assists in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.
A native of Detroit, Michigan, Smereck's 10 assists this season lead the league while his 10 points are tied for the league lead.
Smereck has totaled 108 points (19g-89a) in 116 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Rapid City, Norfolk and Fort Wayne while adding 16 points (4g-12a) in 77 career games in the American Hockey League with San Jose and Tucson.
Prior to turning pro, Smereck recorded 104 points (24g-80a) in 169 career Ontario Hockey League games with Oshawa and Flint.
On behalf of Jalen Smereck, a case of pucks will be donated to a Cincinnati youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
