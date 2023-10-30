Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 30, 2023

Toledo Walleye forward Sam Craggs

Overall Record: 1-0-1-0, 5th Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 27 at Fort Wayne (9-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 3 vs Reading (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 4 vs Indy (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Walleye collected their first win: The Toledo Walleye claimed their first win of the season in a dominating 9-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets. 13 different players tallied points in the contest, including eight multi-point efforts. The nine-goal effort by Toledo was the most scored in a game since a 10-1 win over Iowa on 10/29/2021.

Doucet impresses: Alexandre Doucet made an immediate impact by scoring his first professional goal against Kalamazoo but made some huge noise in game two. Doucet collected four points against Fort Wayne on Friday, collecting his first professional multi-goal and multi-point games. After collecting 115 points in the QMJHL between Val d'Or and Halifax last season, Doucet has started this season strong with five points in his first two professional games and will look to build off of it.

Penalty prowess: The Walleye found themselves with seven power play opportunities against the Komets and were able to convert three of them. Brandon Hawkins, Mitch Lewandowski and Alexandre Doucet each collected goals to convert the opportunities. The Walleye improved to 4/11 (.364) this season on the power play. In a game that included 13 power plays and 20 penalties, the Walleye were also able to go 6/6 on the penalty kill, improving to 8/8 (1.000) overall.

We're coming home: The Walleye are set to open the home slate of their schedule with Opening Weekend on November 3 and 4 as Reading and Indy will come to the Huntington Center. Last season, the Fish started the home slate 0-3-1 before claiming their first home win but will look to have a different start this season. The Walleye are coming off of a massive offensive showing and will be looking to light the lamp with regularity on the home ice.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Alexandre Doucet (2G, 2A = 4 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .944 SVP)

