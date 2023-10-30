Thunder Weekly, October 30, 2023

Wichita Thunder react after a goal

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four games in seven days this past week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, October 24

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-2 L recap

Friday, October 27

Cincinnati at Wichita, 5-4 W recap

Saturday, October 28

Iowa at Wichita, 4-3 W recap

Sunday, October 29

Iowa at Wichita, 4-2 W recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 1

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, November 3

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:30 p.m. with Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show, presented by Toyota. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with the Mixlr App using the keyword Field Pass Hockey**

WICHITA

HOME: 3-1-0-0

AWAY: 0-2-0-0

OVERALL: 3-3-0-0

Last 10: 3-3-0-0

Streak: 3-0-0-0

Rank: T-2nd, Mountain Division, 6 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Marek, 4

Assists: Watts, 8

Points: Watts, 10

+/-: Roswell, +2

PIM: Masella, 31

100 - Brayden Watts had a big week for the Thunder. The fourth-year forward had three helpers on Friday and followed that up with a goal and an assist in back-to-back games. Watts netted his 100th-career assist on Saturday night. He finished with two goals and five helpers in three wins. Watts is tied for the league-lead with 10 points.

BULLDOG - Bradley Marek recorded his first game-winner of his career on Sunday afternoon. He scored the go-ahead goal with 55 seconds left to make it a 3-2 game. Marek is tied for fifth in goals (4) and tied for 11th in scoring with seven points.

BIG JAY - Jay Dickman has five points in his last three games. He recorded two power play goals on Friday and followed that up with a goal and two helpers on Sunday afternoon. Dickman is also tied for 11th in scoring with seven points.

FIRSTS - Roman Kinal, Ryan Finnegan, Dillon Boucher and Xavier Pouliot all tallied their first professional goals this past week. Roman Kinal and Ryan Finnegan scored on Tuesday night in Kansas City. Pouliot recorded the game-winner on Friday night against Cincinnati. Boucher gave Wichita s 2-1 lead on Sunday afternoon.

MEECH - After being held without a point in his first three games, Michal Stinil has four over his last three contests (2g, 2a). He has assists in back-to-back games. Stinil led the Thunder with 79 points last season.

WARMING UP - Beck Warm claimed two wins over the weekend. He made 35 saves on Friday night and followed that up with a 32-save performance on Sunday. Warm has made 30 or more saves in three of his first four starts this year. Last season, he won 28 games with Cincinnati.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is second in the league with eight helpers and tied for first in power play assists (4)...Jeremy Masella is second in penalty minutes (31)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for second with six minor penalties...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in shooting percentage (66.7%)...Beck Warm is second in the league in minutes played (240) and first in saves (126)...Bradley Marek is tied for fifth among rookies in points (7), tied for second in goals (4)...Wichita is fifth in the league in penalty minutes per game (19.83)...Wichita has scored 10 third period goals, which is half of the total amount scored this year...

ECHL Stories from October 30, 2023

