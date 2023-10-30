Thomas Milic Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week
October 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Norfolk Admirals goaltender Thomas Milic is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 23-29.
Milic went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .959 in two appearances against the Worcester Railers.
The 20-year-old made 25 saves in a 5-2 win on Wednesday and stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory on Sunday afternoon.
Under contract with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, Milic is 2-0-1 in three appearances with the Admirals this season while ranking fifth in the ECHL with a 1.29 goals-against average and sixth with a .944 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Milic appeared in 91 career games with Seattle of the Western Hockey League going 60-23-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.35 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .917.
--
The Admirals' next home game takes place on Friday, November 3 as they face off against the Maine Mariners. It is the first installment of the 2023-24 City Series! Come watch the Hampton Admirals in action. Get your tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.
