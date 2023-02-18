Royals Return Home in Rematch of Kelly Cup Playoffs with Growlers

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series with the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, February 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the Ant-Man + The Wasp promotional game featuring an Ant-Man character appearance (register for Ant-Man meet and greet here), Ice Angels and Marvel poster giveaway, pre-game photo opportunity on the ice with Slapshot as well as the debut of specialty Ant-Man themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Ant-Man replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by Royals players in the game will be available in an online auction on DASH for you to bid and win a jersey of your favorite Royals player when the auction goes live here!

Join us after the game for our Post-Game Skate! Bring your skates to the arena and drop them off at the information desk located at the front entrance of the arena. Once you retrieve your skates following the conclusion of the game, you and your group will be directed down to the ice and join the players! Skate rentals will not be provided.

Additionally, Royals players will be available after the game for autographs and photos with fans on the concourse following the game! Contact info@royalshockey.com for more information.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading holds a record of 27-16-3 after falling to Norfolk in their previous game, 4-2, on Wednesday, February 15 at Norfolk Scope Arena. Garrett McFadden scored his fifth goal of the season while Sam Hu scored a goal in his debut with Reading. Kaden Fulcher suffered his first loss in three starts, falling to 3-4-0 on the season with Reading.

The Royals are 15-12-8-0 all-time against the Growlers. Reading opened their season against the Growlers in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and in their previous meeting on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading fell to Newfoundland in their last meeting at Santander Arena, 4-2, in Game 7 of the North Division Final series on Monday, May 16. Defensemen Garrett McFadden and Mike Chen competed in the seven-game series against the Growlers.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .620 win percentage. Maine advanced to second place with points in four-consecutive games (3-0-1) and a 28-14-2-1 record (.656 win percentage). Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 34-12-1-0 record and .734 win percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 25-21-3-0 record while Adirondack (18-22-5-1) holds a two-point lead over Trois-Rivières (17-28-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk improved to 11-35-1-2 with their victory over Reading on Wednesday, however remain at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with 11 wins in 49 games played.

Newfoundland earned a series victory over the Adirondack Thunder in their previous game on Saturday, February 11, 5-2. The Growlers have won three of their last four games and are 8-2 in their last 10 contests. On the road, Newfoundland has won four-straight and total seven wins in their last eight road games. Forward Pavel Gogolev leads the active roster for the Growlers in points with 48 (21 G, 27 A). Forward Todd Skirving leads the club in goals (23) while Zach Solow leads in assists (28).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the road-trip finale against Norfolk:

Streaks:

Forward Devon Paliani is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Forward Alec Butcher is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A)

Forward Brendan Hoffmann is on a two-game point streak (2 A)

Milestones:

Forward Sam Hu became the 81st player in franchise history to score a goal in his Royals debut

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 16th in the league in points (48)

Among rookies, Newton is fourth in goals (22), sixth in assists (26), and is fourth in points

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for first among rookies in fighting majors (6), is tied for fourth among rookies in penalty minutes (88), and is fourth in minor penalties (29)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for seventh among defensemen in points (30)

Goalie Nolan Maier is 16th among goaltenders in goals-against average (2.88 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is ninth in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

