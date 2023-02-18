Americans Defeat Kelly Cup Champs 5-2

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), ended their three-game losing streak on Friday night beating the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades 5-2 in Allen.

Jack Combs led the way for the Americans scoring his 27th and 28th goals of the season to regain the ECHL goal scoring lead one goal ahead of teammate Colton Hargrove (27). Combs also assisted on Chad Butcher's fifth goal of the year for a three-point night.

Colton Hargrove continued his hot play with an assist in the first period to extend his point streak to 23 games. His 23-game streak is the longest in the ECHL over the last seven years.

Luke Peressini had a big bounce back game stopping 29 of 31 Everblades shots to earn his 12th win of the season. Peressini was named the number one star of the night.

Kris Myllari had two assists, while Mikael Robidoux scored his fifth of the season to help the Americans cause.

The Americans held the Everblades to just 16 shots over the final two periods outshooting them 42-31 for the game.

The final game of the three-game series is on Saturday night. Start your hockey doubleheader at 5:05 PM with the annual My Community Credit Union Allen Police vs. Allen Fire charity hockey game. Two games for the price of one.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Luke Peressini: "I thought we played a full 60 minutes tonight and it was nice to bounce back after a couple rough games."

Colton Hargrove: "We let one in early in the game, but we settled in and played a much harder game tonight and our compete level was great all night long. Our defenseman and Peressini were outstanding, and good defensive zone play led to scoring chances that we took advantage of. Great all-around team win."

Jack Combs: "We don't care about individual stats in our room. All we care about is winning. After a couple of rough nights on the ice it was good to see our team play a solid 60-minute game."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - L. Peressini

2. ALN - J. Combs

3. ALN - K. Myllari

