Steelheads Enhance Point Streak to Six Games in Saturday Night Victory
February 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (38-8-1-2, 79pts) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (22-19-6-0, 57pts) by a final score of 2-1 Saturday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in front of 4,183 fans. Idaho returns to Boise this week for games Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday against the Maine Mariners from the Idaho Central Arena.
Idaho headed on an early power-play which turned into a five on three advantage, but they were unable to capitalize as Shane Starrett came up big with some tremendous stops. Zane Franklin (12th) would put the Steelheads on the board with just minutes to play in the frame. The Steelheads took a 1-0 lead into the dressing room after the frame outshooting the Mavericks 21-6.
Adam Scheel was spectacular in the second period making 15 saves on all 15 shots he faced while the Steelheads were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Idaho led 1-0 after 40 minutes with shots in favor of the Mavericks 15-13 in the middle frame.
Halfway through the third period Matt Register (6th) fired a blast from the point to make it 2-0. With a few minutes left Nick Pastujov (12th) cut the lead to one. Kansas City pulled their goaltender with 90 seconds to play but the Steelheads played strong defense and hung on for a 2-1 win.
Adam Scheel made 25 saves on 26 shots for the victory while Shane Starrett made 38 saves on 40 shots in the loss.
SCORING
- 1st, 17:28 |1-0 IDH GOAL: From the left-wing corner Zach Walker worked the puck out to the blueline. Matt Register at the top of the line slid the puck to Nick Canade at the left point. Canade threw the puck towards Shane Starrett who made the initial save. Zane Franklin cut to the top of the crease collecting the puck and sliding it by the far toe of Starrett.
- 3rd, 11:36 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: From behind the net the Kansas City defender wrapped the puck up the right-wing boards. Dawson Barteaux took control at the right point and slid to Matt Register and the left side of the line. Register stepped in a couple feet and blasted a slap shot by Shane Starrett low far side with A.J. White providing the net front screen.
- 3rd, 16:39 | 2-1 KC GOAL: Nick Pastujov fired a backhand shot from inside the right circle that went off an Idaho defenders skate. The puck popped back out to Pastujov below the right circle where here backhanded it home.
BOX SCORE
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Matt Register (1-1-2)
2) Zane Franklin (1-0-1)
3) Shane Starrett (38 saves)
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished 0-for-5 on the power-play while Kansas City was 0-for-4.
- Idaho outshot Kansas City 40-26.
- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Justin Misiak (INJ), and Willie Knierim (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.
- Idaho is 189-5-2 all-time vs. Kansas City and 7-4-2 in Kansas City.
- Matt Register recorded a goal and an assist increasing his point streak to six games (1-7-8). He has points in 12 of his last 13 games (2-15-27).
- Zane Franklin scored for the second straight game and has four goals in his last eight games.
- Nick Canade recorded an assist and has four over his last four games.
- Dawson Barteaux tallied an assist and has four in his last six games.
- Adam Scheel has won three straight games.
