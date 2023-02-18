Wichita Hosts Tulsa for PAW Patrol Night

Wichita Thunder forward Chris Van Os-Shaw (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns to action tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host the Tulsa Oilers.

This is the 12th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. Wichita is 6-5-0 this year against Tulsa. All-time, the Thunder are 164-156-37 against the Oilers and 90-69-20 at home against Tulsa.

The Thunder played twice earlier this week, losing on Tuesday in Tulsa, 5-4, and then winning on Wednesday night at home against Idaho in overtime, 6-5. The Oilers have been off since Tuesday night.

Wichita remains in second place with 56 points, six ahead of Kansas City, who lost to Idaho last night in overtime at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tulsa is in seventh place with 40 points. Eddie Matsushima leads the Oilers with 36 points.

Head Coach Bruce Ramsay reached his second big milestone of the season on Wednesday night, earning his 500th win of his professional coaching career.

Michal Stinil recorded his third game-winner of the season on Saturday night. He tallied is second career overtime winner at 36 seconds to help the Thunder skate past Idaho. The only other game-winner of his career in overtime came against Rapid City last season on February 10.

Jay Dickman tallied a goal and an assist on Wednesday night. He has three points over his last two games. Dickman has 45 points (18g, 27a) in 49 games this year. He needs 13 points to equal his career-high from last season.

Cole MacDonald netted the game-tying goal with less than a minute remaining in overtime on Wednesday. He has 30 points (5g, 25a) in 45 games this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Cole MacDonald is tied for seventh among defenseman with 30 points, first among defenseman in power play assists (18) and third among defenseman with 22 power play points...Wichita is 18-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-6-4 in one-goal games...Wichita is 21-15-4 when being outshot by its opponent...

OILERS NOTES - Eddie Matsushima leads the league with six shorthanded points and has 16 points (8g, 8a) in 11 games against the Thunder...Tag Bertuzzi is 15th in rookie scoring with 33 points (17g, 16a)...Tulsa has given up 86 goals against on the road while scoring 52...

Join us this Saturday for a loaded night. Saturday is Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress. Come meet Chase and Marshall on the concourse. The team will be wearing a special PAW Patrol-themed uniform that will be auctioned live on the DASH Auction App.

Saturday night is also Scout Night, our first-ever Pucks 'N Pups Night and Gold As Ice. Click here to learn about all the fun that is going on February 18.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

