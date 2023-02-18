Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey, MCCU Police vs. Fire, 5:05 PM

February 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Grant Hebert in the face off circle

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Florida Everblades tonight, in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans are in fourth place in the division three points behind third place Kansas City. Tickets for tonight's Doubleheader Hockey Day are available online at www.allenamericans.com

Allen Americans Tonight:

MCCU Police vs. Fire, 5:05 PM

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Postgame Party: Dodies Cajun in the Village at Allen

Next Home Game: 3/4/23 vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:05 PM

Americans even the series: The Allen Americans had a nice rebound win on Friday night in front of a huge crowd at CUTX Event Center. Jack Combs led the way for Allen with his 27th and 28th goals of the season and an assist on Chad Butcher's 5th of the year. Luke Peressini was great in net for the Americans stopping 29 of 31 Florida shots. Florida had 15 shots in the first period, and then were held to just 16 shots over the final two periods. With the victory, the Americans ended their three-game losing streak which was the longest since early January.

Bernard not in the lineup for Belleville: Defenseman Xavier Bernard who was recalled by Ottawa on Thursday and assigned to Belleville was not in the lineup for the Senators on Friday night for their 5-3 win over Laval. Former Americans netminder Antoine Bibeau made the start and picked up the victory for the Senators.

Myllari with a strong game for Allen: Americans blueliner Kris Myllari collected two assists and blocked three shots in the Americans 5-2 win over Florida. He has three points in his last two games. Myllari was named the third star of the game on Friday.

Hargrove extends streak to 23: Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 23 games with an assist on Friday night in the Americans 5-2 win over Florida. Hargrove's 23-game streak is the longest streak in the ECHL in the last seven years.

Combs back on top: Americans veteran forward Jack Combs is back on top in the goal scoring race in the ECHL. Combs scored two goals on Friday night, his 27th and 28th of the year which put him one goal in front of teammate Colton Hargrove. The Americans have the top three goals scorers in the league with Hank Crone third overall with 26.

One/Two in the ECHL Scoring Race: Hank Crone remains in the lead in the ECHL Scoring Race one point ahead of Jack Combs. Crone scored his 26th goal of the season on Friday night giving him 65 points. Combs three-point night gives him 64.

Comparing Allen and Florida

Allen Americans:

Home: 10-11-1-0

Away: 13-13-0-0

Overall: 23-24-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (28) Jack Combs

Assists: (39) Hank Crone

Points: (65) Hank Crone

+/-: (+7) Chad Butcher

PIM: (141) Michael Robideaux

Florida Everblades:

Home: 17-5-0-1

Away: 11-7-4-2

Overall: 28-12-4-3

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Florida Everblades Leaders:

Goals: (18) Jake Smith

Assists: (31) Joe Pendenza

Points: (48) Joe Pendenza

+/-: (+28) Oliver Chau

PIM: (96) Austin Crossley

Images from this story

ECHL Stories from February 18, 2023

