Pendenza Scores Twice In 4-3 Set Against Allen

ALLEN, TX. - Joe Pendenza scored two goals, but the Florida Everblades came up on the short end of a 4-3 decision in the rubber match of a three-game series with the Allen Americans Saturday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Looking for a quick start, the Everblades did just that as Oliver Chau's 11th goal of the season gave the good guys a 1-0 lead just 2:52 into the contest, with former American Nolan Kneen picking up the sole assist. The Blades' lead would be short-lived, unfortunately, as Colton Saucerman collected a power-play goal and Grant Hebert added a marker at the 10:01 and 17:49 marks, respectively, to give Allen a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The second period belonged to the Everblades, as Pendenza notched the only goal of the middle frame, as Florida tied the contest at 2-2 just 4:04 into the period. Chau and Kneen picked up the assists, giving both players two points in the game.

In the decisive third period, Allen's Liam Finley regained the lead for the home team, as the Americans went back on top 3-2 just 1:54 after the opening draw. Pendenza would respond with his second-game tying goal of the night, his 19th marker this season, picking up a shorthanded goal after skating from his own blue line following a feed from Levko Koper that pulled Florida even 3-3 at the 4:58 mark. Allen took their third lead of the game as Hank Crone gave the Americans the 4-3 lead at 9:23 that would hold up the rest of the way.

Allen outshot Florida 38-21 and Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson logged 34 saves, despite seeing his bid for a 21st victory of the season thwarted for a third-straight outing.

For Pendenza, his 18th and 19th goals of the season extended his point streak to a team-best seven games, as he has 10 points on five goals and five assists during that run.

With the Texas swing in their rear-view mirror, the Everblades will return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, February 22 to open a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:30 p.m.

