Heartlanders Win 4-3 at Home in Spicy Saturday Night Affair

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders used a three-goal first period to defeat the Wheeling Nailers, 4-3, in a penalty-filled game Saturday at Xtream Arena. The teams combined for 86 penalty minutes with multiple fights and misconducts throughout the night. The Heartlanders have outscored the Nailers, 9-4, over the last two games and will attempt the three-game sweep Sunday at 2 p.m. at Xtream Arena.

Zach White tallied a pair of goals for Iowa: a go-ahead score in the first and the eventual-game-winning goal in the third. Darion Hanson earned the win in relief for the Heartlanders. Entering the game halfway into the first period, Hanson saved 29 shots and allowed two goals.

Tanner MacMaster tallied the first goal of the game for Iowa three minutes in. MacMaster tipped in a shot at net front for his second goal in as many games. After Wheeling tied the game, 1-1, White scored on a turnaround shot near the crease to retake the lead for Iowa. Iowa's third goal of the first period came from Tommy Parran on a wrister from the top of the right circle. The score was Parran's first as a Heartlander. After Wheeling pulled within one, White scored his second of the night to complete the Iowa victory.

Hunter Jones started in net for the Heartlanders, saving 10 of 11 shots. Brad Barone took the loss for Wheeling, allowing four goals while stopping 20. He also took four penalty minutes at the 12:15 mark of the third after allowing the game-winning goal to Zach White.

The clubs combined for 28 different infractions, which included 12 in the second period. The game took three hours, the longest in team history.

