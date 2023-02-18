Rabbits Fight Back But Fall Short of Ghost Pirates, 4-2
February 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Despite two goals to open the third period, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 4-2 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GVL 0 0 2 2
SAV 2 0 2 4
After a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes, the Ghost Pirates scored the opening goal on a give and go pass from Daniel D'Amato to Alex Swetlikoff at 12:44. Later in the period, at 17:52, Logan Drevitch sliced a cross ice pass to Elijah Vilio for a one-timed goal and the 2-0 Savannah lead.
After a scoreless second period saw the Swamp Rabbits begin to generate chances, Greenville jumped onto the scoreboard just 20 seconds into the third period, as Brett Kemp sniped his 12th of the season into the net. Just 42 seconds later, Bobby Russell tied the game for Greenville with his first goal of the season. At 5:29, the Ghost Pirates turned a 3-on-1 into the go-ahead goal, as Spencer Naas scored his ninth of the season. At 19:59, Mason Primeau beat the buzzer for the empty-net goal and the 4-2 final.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 26-15-7-0 while the Ghost Pirates improve to 16-25-8-1.
The Swamp Rabbits and the Ghost Pirates travel to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday afternoon for a 3:05 p.m. meeting to conclude the home-and-home.
Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
