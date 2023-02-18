Gladiators' Losing Streak Stretches to Eight Straight Games
February 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
PORTLAND, Me. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-20-5-1) fell behind 3-0 in the first period and it proved to be the difference as the team fell 6-2 to the Maine Mariners (29-14-2-1) as Atlanta extended their losing streak to eight straight games with a loss Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Highlights of Atlanta's 6-2 loss to Maine.
First Star: Patrick Shea (MNE) - 1 goal, 3 assists
Second Star: Reid Stefanson (MNE) - 2 goals
Third Star: Gabriel Chicoine (MNE) - 2 assists
Maine opened the scoring before the midway point of the first period to make it 1-0 (12:47).
The Mariners doubled their lead just three minutes later to make the score 2-0 (9:03).
Maine stretched the score to 3-0 late in the first period to carry a three-goal lead into the first intermission (3:47).
The Mariners scored midway through the second period to increase their lead to 4-0 (10:19).
Atlanta got on the board courtesy of Eric Neiley as the Gladiators made it a 4-1 game (7:12). Neiley tipped home a pass from Sanghoon Shin for his 23rd goal of the season.
Maine regained their four goal lead before the end of the period making it 5-1 (00:22).
The Gladiators quickly responded with a late goal to trim the score to 5-2 (00:06). Michal Mrazik fired a shot on net and watched it trickle in for his fourth tally of the year. The goal was reviewed as the referees checked to see if it crossed the goal line, and after a lengthy review it was deemed a good goal.
The Mariners once again made it a four goal game as they scored to make it 6-2 (10:29).
François Brassard made 24 saves in the victory for Maine meanwhile David Tendeck turned aside 30 shots for the Gladiators.
