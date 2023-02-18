Kansas City Mavericks Hosting "Miracle on Ice" Night
February 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After picking up a point against the ECHL-leading Idaho Steelheads on Friday Night, the Kansas City Mavericks are back in action as they host the Steelheads tonight for the team's "Miracle on Ice" Game. Mavericks players will wear specialty USA-themed Miracle on Ice jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame.
The Mavericks are amid a five-game point streak and currently sit comfortably in playoff position in the Mountain Division. With a huge crowd expected at Cable Dahmer Arena, the Kansas City Mavericks will be one of the hottest attractions in town this weekend.
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055
