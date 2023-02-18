K-Wings Acquire Two Forwards & Futures from Everblades

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday the acquisition of veteran forward Nick Lappin, rookie forward James McEwan and a future player to be named from the Florida Everblades for the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) reassignment of forward Carson Focht.

Lappin, 30, is in his eighth professional season and his first in the ECHL after playing primarily in the AHL for the past seven years. His father, Peter Lappin, played for the K-Wings from 1989-91, scoring 65 goals and 72 assists in 147 games.

The 6-foot 1-inch, Geneva, IL native has played 60 NHL games for the New Jersey Devils from 2016-19, scoring five goals and three assists. He played for the Albany/Binghamton Devils while under contract with New Jersey, then made stops in San Antonio, Cleveland and Lehigh Valley over the last three years. He amassed 78 goals and 66 assists in 259 career AHL games.

McEwan, 25, is in his first professional season after four years at the University of New Brunswick in Canada's USports.

The 5-foot 11-inch, Chatham, ON native has five goals and four assists in 28 games for Florida after playing one game for Orlando this season. He scored 23 points (10g, 13a) for the Reds in 59 games in college after scoring 60 goals and 76 assists in 239 OHL games for the Guelph Storm.

The K-Wings host the Indy Fuel tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

It will be 'Wizards, Wands and Wings' night, as Wings Event Center once again turns into Hogwarts, so get your tickets HERE and get to the arena early because the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings wizard hat. And, get your arm ready to raise that bidding paddle for the Wizards, Wands and Wings specialty jersey auction immediately after the game!

