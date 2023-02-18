First of Two Matinées against the Thunder Today
February 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions return to Colisée Vidéotron for two afternoon games against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday and Sunday. Having recorded three straight losses, head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will have to get back on a winning track if they have aspirations to qualify for the playoffs. After a successful three-game series in Norfolk where the Lions scored 15 goals, the Trois-Rivières offence has gone dormant, going goalless in the last two games. The team's key players will need to step up if the Lions hope to add points in the standings.
Players to watch
Trois-Rivières captain Cedric Montminy is second among the Lions in points with 11-17-28 totals after 42 games.
Patrick Grasso is the Thunder's leading goal-getter with 23 goals in 41 games. He's also registered 10 assists.
