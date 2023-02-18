Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, February 18 at 6:05 PM

February 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen for the first of eight straight games at the North Charleston Coliseum.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays fell behind by two goals midway through the second period on Friday in Orlando before Andrew Cherniwchan's eighth goal of the season cut the deficit in half. The Solar Bears went on to net two more goals, followed by Bear Hughes' team-leading 18th marker of the season halfway through the third period. South Carolina couldn't finish the comeback as they fell by a final score of 4-2.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 29-27-5-0 in 61 all-time regular-season meetings with the Icemen since their inaugural season in 2017-18. The Stingrays are 2-2-1 against the Icemen this season after falling in their last meeting on January 22nd when the South Carolina comeback fell one goal short of overtime.

SCOUTING JACKSONVILLE

Since the last time these two teams faced off nearly a month ago, Jacksonville has gone 8-3-1 and forced their way into the top spot in the South Division, three points ahead of the Stingrays. Christopher Brown, the captain, leads the Icemen with 17 goals and 44 points to go along with 27 assists this season. Ara Nazarian and Brendan Harris lead the way against South Carolina this season as the only two Icemen that are over a point per game and have played in each of the first five games of the season series. Jacksonville is a team that thrives on their defensive style of play and takes advantage of their opposition's mistakes, allowing a league-low 27.40 shots per game.

RETURNING HOME

Following the most gruesome part of the season where South Carolina was on the road for 10 of the past 11 games, the Stingrays return home to North Charleston for a season-long eight-game homestand beginning tonight. South Carolina went .500 in the last 11 games, posting a record of 5-5-1 to hold firm in third place in the South Division. The Stingrays have found success at home this season, posting a 14-4-2 record at the North Charleston Coliseum, and can use that to break away from the tight playoff race.

OFFENSE NOT FROZEN BY ICEMEN

The Stingrays have averaged four goals per game against Jacksonville this season, led by a trio of goals from both Josh Wilkins and Ryan Scarfo. Jonny Evans has had the most success against Jacksonville, tallying eight points on two goals and six assists in five contests this season. The South Carolina power play has been lights out against Jacksonville, converting 42.9% (9-for-21) of their chances.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, February 19 at 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina - Wednesday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Worcester at South Carolina - Friday, February 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, February 25 at 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Friday, March 3 at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.