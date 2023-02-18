ECHL Transactions - February 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 18, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Nathan Hudgin, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Lappin, F traded to Kalamazoo

Delete James McEwan, F traded to Kalamazoo

Fort Wayne:

Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jamie Dorsey, D activated from reserve

Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Delete Carter Souch, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG [2/17]

Indy:

Add Zach Driscoll, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Carson Focht, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Newfoundland:

Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve

Add Adam Dawe, F activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Gogolev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Billy Constantinou, D ECHL playing rights traded to Atlanta

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Jacob Gaucher, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Austin Martinsen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Toledo:

Add Simon Denis, D activated from reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Conor Breen, D activated from reserve

Add Paul Boutoussov, F activated from reserve

Delete Timothy Faulkner, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F recalled by Springfield

ECHL Stories from February 18, 2023

