ECHL Transactions - February 18
February 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 18, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Nathan Hudgin, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Lappin, F traded to Kalamazoo
Delete James McEwan, F traded to Kalamazoo
Fort Wayne:
Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jamie Dorsey, D activated from reserve
Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Delete Carter Souch, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG [2/17]
Indy:
Add Zach Driscoll, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Carson Focht, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Newfoundland:
Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve
Add Adam Dawe, F activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Gogolev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Billy Constantinou, D ECHL playing rights traded to Atlanta
Reading:
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Jacob Gaucher, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Austin Martinsen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Toledo:
Add Simon Denis, D activated from reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Conor Breen, D activated from reserve
Add Paul Boutoussov, F activated from reserve
Delete Timothy Faulkner, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F recalled by Springfield
