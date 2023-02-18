Fuel Stunned by K-Wings on Saturday Night

KALAMAZOO- The Fuel played Kalamazoo once more this weekend, this time with Zach Driscoll in net after missing eight games due to injury. They faced the same fate as Friday night, falling to the K-Wings 3-2.

1ST PERIOD

Cam Hillis made the first move of the game, getting a hooking call at 2:05. Despite killing that off and some great saves by Driscoll early, the K-Wings scored first at 7:34 by Raymond Brice.

Just 20 seconds later, Andrew Bellant tied it up with a rebound shot with the help of Koletrane Wilson and Hillis.

With under three minutes to go in the first period, Ryan Cook tallied another goal for the K-Wings to make it 2-1 which is how the period would end with Kalamazoo outshooting Indy 11-9.

2ND PERIOD

A penalty opened the second period as well, this time a cross-checking call on Brandon Saigeon that they were able to kill off.

After a lot of back and forth between both teams, the Wings celebrated a goal that hit the post and bounced back out but it was ultimately overturned to keep the score 2-1 late in the middle frame.

At 14:52 Justin Taylor took a hooking penalty that resulted in Chad Yetman scoring his 22nd goal of the season on his 23rd birthday to tie the game at two each. Hillis and Carson Rose both collected assists on the goal.

Immediately after, Chris Cameron and Ryan Cook took a pair of fighting major penalties after a scuffle along the boards.

With 2:22 left in the second, there was another goal review. This time on an Indy shot that appeared to cross the goal line but ultimately was called no-goal.

Things seemed to heat up between both teams after that as two more fights ensued before the second frame ended. Darby Llewellyn and Keoni Texeira were both given five-minute fighting majors for one that broke out after the period ended.

3RD PERIOD

Once again, the first thing to happen early in the period was a penalty to Collin Saccoman for delay of game at 1:26 of the final frame.

At 6:56 of the period, Shane Kuzmeski was called for slashing. The Fuel were able to kill off the penalty but immediately after, gave up a goal to Coale Norris.

That is how the game ended as time ticked down on the Fuel who made every attempt to even the score. The K-Wings swept the weekend, winning both games 3-2 over the Fuel.

