Growlers Rocked 5-2 by Royals
February 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
Game Story
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped the opener on their eight-game road trip in a 5-2 loss to the Reading Royals on Saturday evening at Santander Arena.
Isaac Johnson and Brennan Kapcheck scored the Growler goals in a losing effort while Dryden McKay made 25 saves in the start.
These two pick it back up on Monday afternoon at 2:30 pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. REA - D. Paliani
2. REA - B. Hoffmann
3. REA - N. Maier
