Royals Fend off Growlers, 5-4, in Halloween Throwdown

Reading, PA- The Reading Royals held off the Newfoundland Growlers four times, each after Newfoundland cut the Royals lead to one; ultimately, Steven Swavely's goal was enough in a 5-4 Halloween win Thursday at Santander Arena.

Standing right door step, Swavely tucked the puck in after Frank DiChiara (1g, 2a) rifled a slot wrister off Maksim Zhukov (loss, 23 saves, 5 GA). Swavely was also credited with his first career fighting major vs. James Melindy at 4:54 of the third.

The Royals are the first team to defeat the defending Kelly Cup champions twice this season.

Matty Gaudreau scored twice to tie a personal single-game high in goals. Felix SandstrÃ¶m blocked 25 shots for his second win of the season (4 GA).

The Royals scored the first two goals; at 6:12 of the first, DiChiara slammed home a rebound at net front off a shot off the Zhukov's toe. Next, with 5:59 to go in the first, Gaudreau's third of the season, assisted by Ralph Cuddemi, provided the Royals their first two-goal lead.

Back and forth

The Royals held two goals leads in every period and stymied the Growlers each time they cut Reading's advantage to one. First, Scott Pooley struck for Newfoundland 54 seconds after Matty Gaudreau's first goal, dipping the Royals lead to 2-1.

Gaudreau capitalized off an Aaron Luchuk slot giveaway for his fourth of the season at 4:18 of the second. Luchuk rebounded for a power-play goal three minutes later.

At 7:56 of the third, Pascal Laberge scored his second of the season on a two-on-none, giving Reading a 4-2 edge. Corey Mackin dished a cross-crease pass after Frank DiChiara snuck the puck over a defender. Next, Mackin grabbed and fed from the left circle to Laberge at the right goal line for a tuck-in strike. Newfoundland again got on the board three minutes later with Marcus Power's second of the season to make it a 4-3 game.

Steven Swavely's follow-up strike with 3:33 to go was enough, despite a goal thirty seconds later from Luchuk.

Third-frame tussle

Steven Swavely and Hayden Hodgson earned the first two fighting majors of the Royals season a 1:54 span. First, Hodgson fought Matt Bradley at the Royals defensive line with 17 minutes to go. Two duels broke out a couple of minutes later; Mitchell attempted to stand up for Swavely at the Growlers right post, but was cut off by Brady Ferguson as Swavely and Melindy began to punch each other in the right corner. Mitchell was given a double minor for roughing at 4:54 of the third. Reading has a season-high 22 PIM and stopped three of the four Newfoundland man-up chances. The Royals were 0-for-2 on the power play.

