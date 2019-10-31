Thunder Begins Busy Weekend Friday vs. Kansas City

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, begins a busy week this Friday with a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Thunder heads on the road for the first two meetings in the season-series starting at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Wichita won the Independence Cup Series last year, going 6-3-2-1. All-time, the Thunder are 53-45-13 and 22-24-10 on the road in the series.

Wichita returns home on Sunday afternoon for Jump Start Buy-In Night, Gold On Ice Men's League Charity Hockey game and a post-game skate. Stop by any local Jump Start to pick up your complimentary Fan Zone ticket voucher while supplies last. Tickets are going fast so get yours now.

Join us before the game for a Charity Hockey Game to benefit Izzy Velazquez and his family. All the money we raise will be presented to them during the Thunder's Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 8th. 50% of ticket proceeds will go to the family using the discount code, CHARITY. Doors for the game open at 1:45 p.m. and face-off at 2 p.m.

Izzy turned five on October 23rd. He was diagnosed last year just after his fourth birthday on November 14th with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). He is currently going in for treatment twice a week due to low counts but hoping to go back to once a month treatments once his counts get back up. Just like most five-year olds, Izzy loves trucks, tractors, construction and ninjas.

Bring your skates on Sunday and hit the ice with your favorite Thunder players immediately following the game. Buy tickets for the game here.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

