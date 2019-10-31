Stingrays Complete Trade with Rush

October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







South Carolina Stingrays forward Stephane Legault

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Stephane Legault(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have completed a trade to send forward Stephane Legault to the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.

The forward re-signed with the Stingrays for the 2019-20 season after joining the team late in the 2018-19 year. Following his collegiate career at the University of Alberta, Legault appeared in six regular season games and five postseason contests for South Carolina.

The Stingrays return to the ice in Orlando against the Solar Bears on Sunday at 3 p.m.

- South Carolina is back at home for three games in three days November 15, 16 and 17. Nov. 16 is the team's first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer Night! Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.